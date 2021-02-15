Covid-19 in Delhi: 141 new cases; positivity rate rises to 0.36%

-
Delhi recorded 141 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.36 per cent, authorities said.
These 141 cases came out of the 39,065 tests conducted the previous day, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.
The infection tally in the city rose to 6,37,087 authorities said, adding the positivity rate was 0.36 per cent.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.
On February 9, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, after a gap of nearly nine months.
Also, on February 5 and February 7, the fatality counts were two on both days, same as on February 2.
Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily incidences count had stood below the 100-mark in that month.
On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 150 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.26 per cent.
The active cases tally on Monday slightly rose to 1,036 from 1,031 the previous day, according to the bulletin.
The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 28,852 RT-PCR tests and 10,213 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.
