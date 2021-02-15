Gujarat sees 249 new coronavirus cases, 280 recoveries, tally at 265,493

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,343 new cases take state tally to 141,398
Gujarat coronavirus update: State records 1,021 new cases, six deaths
Gujarat coronavirus update: 935 new cases, 5 deaths, 1,014 recoveries
Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,161 new cases in state, nine more deaths
Gujarat coronavirus update: Death toll crosses 2,900, case tally at 87,846
-
Gujarat on Monday reported 249
fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,65,493 while the count of recoveries rose to 2,59,384 with 280 people getting discharged after treatment in the day, the state Health department said.
The overall death toll remained 4,401 in the state as no new fatality was reported on Monday, it said.
Gujarat's case recovery rate improved further to 97.70 per cent, leaving the state with 1,708 active cases, the department said in a release.
On Monday, 5,057 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at 337 centres in Gujarat, taking the total number of inoculations in the state since January 16 to 7,96,659.
At 49, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases during the day, followed by 44 in Vadodara, 37 each in Surat and Rajkot, and 10 in Gandhinagar. Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Narmada districts each reported seven fresh cases, while five cases each were added in Bharuch and Kutch, the release said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,65,493, new cases 249, death toll 4,401, discharged 2,59,384, active cases 1,708, people tested so far - figures not released.
The number of active cases in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli remains two as no new case or recovery was reported on Monday.
Out of the 3,372 cases recorded by the UT, 3,368 patients recovered while two persons had died, officials said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU