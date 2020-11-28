Covid-19 in US cases surpass 13 million mark, says Johns Hopkins

-
ALSO READ
France coronavirus update: New daily record of 13,215 Covid cases reported
Covid expected to stoke slowest growth in 50 yrs in E Asia, Pacific, China
Mexico revises coronavirus death toll, says 193,170 had died by Sep 26
Religious places for devotees to re-open from September 7 in Rajasthan
Delhi govt reduces performance security of value of commercial contracts
-
In yet another grim milestone, the overall number of coronavirus cases in the US, currently the world's worst-hit country, has surpassed the 13 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country's caseload and death toll stood at 13,086,367 and 264,842, respectively.
The two tallies account for the world's highest, making up more than 21 per cent of the global caseload.
Texas reported the country's most cases, standing at 1,206,248, followed by California with 1,179,857, Florida with 979,020, Illinois with 705,063 cases and New York has confirmed 628,375.
Other states with over 350,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee and North Carolina, the CSSE data showed.
US Covid-19 cases hit 10 million on November 9, and have since then increased at a pace of 1 million more cases about six days on average.
Thursday marked the 25th consecutive day that the US daily cases reported more than 100,000 since the beginning of November.
Millions of Americans travelled by air across the country since last week, despite health officials' advise of celebrating Thanksgiving at home with immediate household members only.
Experts feared gatherings that happened after long-distance travelling could push case numbers higher in the wake of the Thanksgiving holiday.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU