Covid expected to stoke slowest growth in 50 yrs in E Asia, Pacific, China

-
ALSO READ
Major 20 economies see unprecedented contraction amid Covid-19: Report
WHO sounds coronavirus pandemic alarm for Western Pacific region
Religious places for devotees to re-open from September 7 in Rajasthan
France coronavirus update: New daily record of 13,215 Covid cases reported
Covid-19 impact: Italy's tourism sector estimated to shrink by 100 bn euros
-
The coronavirus pandemic is expected to stoke the slowest growth in more than 50 years in East Asia and the Pacific as well as China, World Bank said in an economic update on Monday, stated Reuters.
The bank said the region is expected to grow by only 0.9 per cent in 2020, the lowest rate since 1967, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, the global death toll of COVID-19 has crossed one million-mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The respiratory disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a 'pandemic' in March.
The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 33 million, while nearly 23 million patients have recovered, Al Jazeera reported.
The United States has reported the most deaths - more than 205,000 - followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU