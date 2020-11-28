With 16,022 new cases, UK's coronavirus tally touches 15,89,301

-
Another 16,022 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 15,89,301, according to official figures released Friday.
The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 521 to 57,551, the data showed.
The figures came as the British government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) warned that the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas will increase infections by "potentially a large amount," the Xinhua news agency reported.
"Substantial mixing of people over a short period of time, especially those who do not make contact regularly during a month represents a significant risk for wide-spread transmission," SAGE said in "notes on festive period," a document published Friday.
"The prevalence could easily double during a few days of festive season," it added.
Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a "tougher" three-tiered system of coronavirus restrictions to replace England's current lockdown when it ends on December 2.
However, between December 23 to 27, up to three different households can meet in a private home, a place of worship or outdoor public spaces.
England is currently under a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.
To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.
