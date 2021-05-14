Covid-19: India receives consignment of 300 ventilators from Canada

-
Amid a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India received another consignment of 300 ventilators from Canada.
"International cooperation continues. Appreciate shipment of 300 ventilators from our Strategic Partner Canada," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a Facebook post.
On Saturday, India had received a shipment of 50 ventilators and 25000 vials of Remdesivir to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In this regard, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday said, "It would further deepen our strategic partnership."
Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of COVID-19.
India on Thursday received 30 oxygen concentrators and two ventilators from Italy, informed MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Thanking the European Union partner for their thoughtful support, Bagchi tweeted, "Committed to further consolidating our friendly ties. Consignment of 30 oxygen concentrators, 2 ventilators, and other medical equipment arrives from Italy. Thank our EU partner for this support."
As of Thursday, India recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths. The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths.
