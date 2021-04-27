Coronavirus: Oxygen containers, tankers from Thailand arrive in India

Another consignment of containers for the transportation of medical has arrived in from Thailand, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday.

This is the third consignment of empty containers flown to the country in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) transport aircraft by the home ministry amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and a subsequent increase in demand for medical

"Some glimpses of airlift of oxygen containers from Bangkok by IAF last night. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA. It will enhance oxygen availability amid current COVID19 surge," a home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the oxygen containers being loaded into an IAF aircraft.

The first consignment of empty oxygen containers was airlifted from Singapore on Saturday. Another batch of containers was brought from Dubai on Monday.

All three aircraft carrying the containers landed in West Bengal. From there, they were taken to oxygen generating sites to be filled up and for onward transportation to the high-demand areas, mostly through special trains.

is struggling with the second wave of the pandemic and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds as the number of cases rises.

The country's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday with 3,23,144 more people testing positive for the viral disease. The death toll climbed to 1,97,894 as 2,771 more fatalities were reported, according to Union health ministry data.

Since Friday, the home ministry has been coordinating efforts to deploy empty oxygen tankers and containers at various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of life-saving oxygen.

The central government is trying to source oxygen from different parts of the country and making it available to the worst-hit states by running special trains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)