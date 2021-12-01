Covid-19: Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

-
ALSO READ
Reservations take SC/STs to Parliament, but not to positions of influence
Reservations on hiring
UK suspends flights with 6 nations as new Covid variant emerges in Africa
IndiGo to start 12 new flights in November to strengthen domestic network
Govt allows scheduled international flights from Dec 15, air bubbles to end
-
Japan's NHK national television said the country's transport ministry on Wednesday requested international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in Japan until the end of December.
The ministry made the request as an emergency precaution amid growing concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus, NHK reported.
Those who have already made reservations are not affected.
The move comes as Japan confirmed a second case of the new coronavirus variant known as omicron in an arrival from Peru, one day after it reported its first case on Tuesday following genetic sequencing on samples taken from a Namibian diplomat.
Meanwhile, Japan on Wednesday started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over a new variant of the virus that has already been detected in the country.
Japan's initial vaccination drive kicked off in mid-February and some medical workers who received jabs more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible next wave of infections.
At Tokyo Medical Centre, a group of nurses and doctors received booster shots.
It's an important first step for our patients and their families to be treated with a sense of safety," said hospital chief Kazuhiro Araki.
Even though vaccine efficacy against the new variant is still being examined, booster shots are important, Araki said, because the vaccines remain effective against other strains of the virus, including delta, which put heavy pressure on Japan's health care systems this summer.
In principle, those who received their second shot eight months ago are eligible for a third shot to prevent breakthrough infections. Eligibility may be shortened to six months if there is a resurgence of infections, officials said.
Japan's vaccination rollout got off to a slow start but surged from late May onward and now about 77% of the population has been fully vaccinated a main reason experts cite for Japan's steady slowing of infections since September.
Booster shots for elderly people, who received their initial inoculations starting in April, are expected to begin in January.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU