Ireland to require negative Covid-19 test result for all arrivals

-
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 12 results out: Check marks at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Ireland registers maiden win over S Africa with 43-run victory in 2nd ODI
EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
ENG vs NZ: Boult contradicts NZ coach Stead, says he will play 2nd Test
-
The Irish government has made a negative Covid-19 test result for all people coming to Ireland mandatory from Friday.
Passengers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid or have recovered from the disease in the past six months will also be required to provide a certified negative result from an antigen test taken within 48 hours before their arrival, a statement issued by the government said.
A proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours before arrival will be required for those who have not been fully vaccinated, the statement added.
The new measure will apply for a minimum period of two weeks, it said, adding that it will be "kept under review with a view to removal as soon as possible thereafter taking account of the overall epidemiological situation."
The measure is one of the latest efforts made by the Irish government to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron which was first detected in South Africa.
So far, no cases of Omicron have been reported in Ireland, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Irish government has recently put South Africa and its six neighbouring countries on a "high-risk" list, temporarily closing doors for travellers coming from these countries.
It has also ruled that all Irish residents returning home from these countries shall self-isolate for ten days with two PCR tests needed to be taken during the period.
The Irish Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,471 new cases of Covid-19, a level only seen during the peak time of the pandemic in early January.
--IANS
int/sks/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU