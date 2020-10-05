Covid-19: Karnataka govt prohibits strike by doctors, health staff

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Karnataka govt ropes in data entry operators in rural areas
Doctors in Karnataka call off strike after govt agrees to their demands
Karnataka reports 9,886 new COVID-19 cases
7,571 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka; Bengaluru tally at 100,000-mark
Karnataka CM to 'work from home' after staff test positive for coronavirus
-
: The Karnataka government has
prohibited strikes, non-cooperation and any other form of disobedience by public servants and health workers engaged in providing health services related to COVID-19.
Chief Secretary of the state T M Vijay Bhaskar passed an order to this effect on Sunday in the wake of doctors, paramedics and health workers on government job or hired on contractual basis going on strike and threatening to stop work.
In the order, the Chief Secretary said, "...as Chairman of the State Executive Committee, I hereby prohibit strikes, non-cooperation, disobeying or refusal to work related to health services; non-submission of reports, non-compliance to the orders issued by the higher authorities by any public servant, health personnel..."
Noting that the state government has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic, the order said. "Disobeying or refusal of the work...will amount to contravention of the provisions of the said Acts, Rules or Orders," the order said.
The order comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state.
As on Sunday evening, cumulatively there were 6.41 lakh infections and 9,286 fatalities.
Last week saw daily infections peaking over 10,000 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU