NASSCOM FutureSkills, DeakinCo partner to offer courses for IT-BPM industry

FutureSkills and DeakinCo., the corporate division of Australia's Deakin University, on Monday announced their partnership to offer free courses in communication for skilling, reskilling and upskilling programmes in India.

This will help individuals and organisations prepare for current and future work trends in the IT-BPM sector. DeakinCo. has specifically curated two short courses focused on communication skills, initially at the foundation level (early careerists) and proficient level (team leaders), for the IT-BPM sector. Delivered completely online and based on a self-paced format, the programmes will be available on the FutureSkills platform.

The courses will be available free of cost for the first six months. Thereafter, DeakinCo. will expand its upskilling product offering both additional workforce levels and skill areas. DeakinCo. is the corporate division of Australia's most progressive international education provider, Deakin University.

"As industries are getting disrupted by new technologies, the skills needed for new jobs are going to be different. FutureSkills is committed to enable employees of India's IT-ITES sector to get started with their journey to build these new skills," Amit Aggarwal, Co-Architect FutureSkills and CEO, IT-ITES Sector Skill Council, Nasscom said in a virtual briefing.

He added that the focus is being expanded to include talent in other industries and university/college students who will soon join the work-force.

"There is an enormous shortage of talent for new-age skills. We are pleased to have DeakinCo. join us as a partner in our journey to build India as a global hub for Digital Talent," he added.

A Gitesh Sharma, Indian High Commissioner to Australia, said the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the livelihood of many Indians, including those working abroad. He noted that through the government's Vande Bharat mission, almost 1.5 million Indians have been facilitated to return back to the country.

"Once they return to India, there lies a challenge. They come with certain skills, are they immediately deployable or is this something that needs to be done to make them more suited to the demands of the industry...when the industry prepares and takes the right steps, the country will move in harmony in tune with those changes," he added.

Australian High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell AO said education, research and skills are the key pillars of the India-Australia relationship and the governments of both countries are encouraging cooperation for greater partnerships and opportunities between Australian and Indian industry and institutions.

He added that the partnership between Nasscom and DeakinCo. will help foster a multi-dimensional framework towards digital learning.

S Ramadorai, Former Vice Chairman of Tata Consultancy Services said the pace of innovation has accelerated and especially with the onslaught of COVID, every single industry and corporation are looking at digitisation as a way of life.

"This means that employees need to take a proactive role, so that we build the skills of the future, and they are future ready rather than being reactive," he said adding that India has two distinct advantages - labour pool availability and affordability of the same.

He added that the current ecosystem of skills need to be engineered to cater to the growth stories and demands of Industry 4.0.

"It is important that all stakeholders come together and resolve the challenges of the skills ecosystem to achieve the aim of the Skill India mission namely scaling with speed, scale, and quality and making the workforce ready for the future technologies," Ramadorai said.

