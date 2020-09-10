Covid-19: Karnataka govt ropes in data entry operators in rural areas

The government has



given instructions to local administrations to rope in data entry operators at gram panchayats to Primary and Community Healthcare Centres, whose smooth functioning has been affected due to shortage of staff, to assist in fight against the pandemic.

The circular signed by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar dated Wednesday, has given certain instructions in this regard that need to be followed until the health department makes arrangements for staff at these centres.

"At Taluk Primary Health Centres and at Community Health Centres, there is shortage of staff and is affecting normal functioning. There is a shortage of staff for COVID-19 control work and to register patients under various programmes of the Health Department, so it is essential to provide data entry operators," the circular said.

According to it, data entry operators working at the gram panchayats can be utilised one hour daily for the work at the primary and community health centre that come under the panchayat limits.

The operators' work at the panchayat will be shortened by an hour for this purpose, it said adding, in case there are no panchayats where health centres are located, data entry operators from neighbouring panchayats can be hired for the work.

Asking Zilla Panchayat CEOs to issue orders assigning duties, the circular said taluk health officers will train these additional data entry operators.

The circus comes amid concerns over documenting COVID cases and their contacts, with the spike in cases coupled with man power limitations in several parts of other than Bengaluru Urban.

As of September 9 evening, cumulatively 4,21,730 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,808 deaths and 3,15,433 discharges.

Out of 9,540 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, 3,419 cases were from Bengaluru urban and remaining were all from other districts including rural areas.

