Serum Institute puts India trials of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on hold

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India has put trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate on hold until the British drugmaker restarts the trials, Serum said on Thursday.
"We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials," Serum said in a brief statement.
AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had paused trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in a study participant, but its partner Serum had at the time said its trials in India were still ongoing.
