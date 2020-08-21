7,571 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka; Bengaluru tally at 100,000-mark

on Friday reported



7,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,64,546 and death toll to 4,522, the health department said.

The total number of positive cases in urban breached 1 lakh mark today, with the city reporting 2,948 fresh cases.

The day also saw 6,561 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of August 21 evening, cumulatively 2,64,546 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 4,522 deaths and 1,76,942 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 83,066 active cases, 82,368 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 698 are in ICU.

According to the bulletin, 22 out of 93 deaths reported on Friday are from urban, followed by Ballari (9), Belagavi, Davangere and Kalaburagi (7), Dakshina Kannada and Koppala (5);



Bidar, Haveri and Vijayapura (4), Dharwad, Raichur and Tumakuru (3), Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Kolar (2), and Gadag and Mandya (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, urban accounted for 2,948, Ballari 540, Belagavi 384, Udupi 278, Yadgir 255, Dharwad 252, Davangere 237, Koppal 234, Shivamogga 227, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,02,770 infections, followed by Ballari 16,740 and Mysuru 12,304.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 66,602 discharges, followed by Ballari 10,476 and Kalaburagi 7,715.

According to the bulletin, a total of 23,14,485 samples have been tested so far,of which 57,623 were tested on Friday alone.

Among the samples tested today 22,992 were rapid antigen tests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)