Covid-19: Karnataka universities urged to put off degree exams by one month

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
KCET result 2021 declared on kea.kar.nic.in; know steps to check marks
Karnataka to jab 310,000 in 15-18 age group, 1.2 mn elders from Jan 3
99 more test positive at Dharwad medical college in Karnataka; tally at 281
Karnataka achieves 100% first dose Covid vaccine coverage: Health minister
-
The Karnataka government has requested the vice chancellors of universities in the state to consider deferring the semester examinations of degree courses by a month, citing COVID-19 third wave.
G Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Higher Education stated in a press release on Wednesday that the Vice Chancellors of all the institutions have been asked to take a call regarding postponing examinations, since the syllabus is yet to be completed. The portions could not be completed within the timeframe since offline classes were suspended in view of surge in COVID-19 third wave, he said. "Some of the universities had already announced the schedule of semester examinations but the Commissioner of Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) had written a letter asking to postpone the examinations by a month in order to enable students to better prepare," Naik said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU