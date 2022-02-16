Finish formulating rules for Acts passed by Assembly: Gujarat CM Patel

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has asked the heads of various state government departments to speed up the process of formulating rules for all those Acts which have been passed by the legislative Assembly, but norms related to their implementation were pending, said a minister on Wednesday.

During a Cabinet meeting, Patel also instructed officials to make sure government offices do not compel common citizens to produce affidavits to avail benefits under various state-sponsored welfare schemes, said Education Minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani. "Acts are passed at regular intervals by the state Assembly. The process of formulating rules for some of the newly passed acts is still on. The Chief Minister has asked all the heads of departments concerned to formulate pending rules at the earliest so that they can be implemented," Vaghani told reporters in Gandhinagar after the Cabinet meeting. The government spokesperson said senior officials have been asked to make sure beneficiaries of various schemes are not compelled to submit affidavits to avail benefits. "The state government has already exempted citizens from producing affidavits to avail benefits under various schemes. Instead, people can produce self declaration. "However, there were issues regarding the implementation. During the meeting, the CM asked senior officials to strictly enforce the government's decision and make sure beneficiaries are not compelled to submit affidavits," said Vaghani. In another decision, Vaghani said the state government has decided to extend the procurement period for gram (chana) and tur dal at MSP for 90 more days. Nearly 2.52 lakh farmers have already registered themselves for selling their chana yield. As the current financial year is ending on March 31, 2022, Patel has directed officials to make sure to utilise grants allocated for state as well as centrally sponsored schemes so that people get maximum benefit from them, he said. The minister said nearly 45 lakh athletes from across the state will take part in the upcoming 'Khel Mahakumbh', a mega sporting event.

