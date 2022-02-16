Finish formulating rules for Acts passed by Assembly: Gujarat CM Patel

-
ALSO READ
Bhupendra Patel meets Deputy CM Nitin Patel ahead of oath-taking ceremony
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps Home; Kanubhai Patel new Finance Minister
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to meet President Kovind, PM Modi in Delhi today
New CM Bhupendra Patel has a double advantage as he leads Gujarat
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel invites top industrialists for investor summit
-
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has asked the heads of various state government departments to speed up the process of formulating rules for all those Acts which have been passed by the legislative Assembly, but norms related to their implementation were pending, said a minister on Wednesday.
During a Cabinet meeting, Patel also instructed officials to make sure government offices do not compel common citizens to produce affidavits to avail benefits under various state-sponsored welfare schemes, said Education Minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani. "Acts are passed at regular intervals by the state Assembly. The process of formulating rules for some of the newly passed acts is still on. The Chief Minister has asked all the heads of departments concerned to formulate pending rules at the earliest so that they can be implemented," Vaghani told reporters in Gandhinagar after the Cabinet meeting. The government spokesperson said senior officials have been asked to make sure beneficiaries of various schemes are not compelled to submit affidavits to avail benefits. "The state government has already exempted citizens from producing affidavits to avail benefits under various schemes. Instead, people can produce self declaration. "However, there were issues regarding the implementation. During the meeting, the CM asked senior officials to strictly enforce the government's decision and make sure beneficiaries are not compelled to submit affidavits," said Vaghani. In another decision, Vaghani said the state government has decided to extend the procurement period for gram (chana) and tur dal at MSP for 90 more days. Nearly 2.52 lakh farmers have already registered themselves for selling their chana yield. As the current financial year is ending on March 31, 2022, Patel has directed officials to make sure to utilise grants allocated for state as well as centrally sponsored schemes so that people get maximum benefit from them, he said. The minister said nearly 45 lakh athletes from across the state will take part in the upcoming 'Khel Mahakumbh', a mega sporting event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU