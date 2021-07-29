Covid-19: Kerala CM seeks cooperation of banks to tackle financial crisis

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Finance Minister to present maiden Budget of Vijayan govt 2.0
Going to be historic win for LDF, says Pinarayi Vijayan after casting vote
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wants secular nature of yoga to be retained
PM, Cong leaders portrayed Kerala in poor light: Pinarayi Vijayan
Why is Congress jittery about probe against ED: Kerala CM Vijayan
-
As the COVID-19
pandemic has gravely wounded Kerala's economy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought increased cooperation of banks to deal with the crisis.
Addressing a meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) meeting here, Vijayan urged the banks to bring issues being faced by the state's various sectors to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
He said this referring to the grave crisis being faced by the state's unorganised sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CM said the package announced by the RBI in May this year offers exemptions only for borrowers below Rs 25 crore and non-NPA accounts as on March 31.
Also referring to the state government's memorandum to the Centre seeking to put in place a moratorium on repayment of loans till December 31, 2021 in order to provide relief to people hit by COVID-19 pandemic and the natural calamities, the Chief Minister said these matters should be brought to the notice of the RBI.
He also urged the banks to give maximum publicity to the central government's decision to increase allocation for the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to Rs 4.5 lakh crore as part of the Atma Nirbhar package.
Banks should try to give maximum publicity to this programme and assistance should be ensured to the business community from this package, he said at the meeting attended by bank heads and SLBC representatives.
State Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Chief Secretary V P Joy and Additional Chief Secretary Finance R K Singh were present at the meeting.
The chief minister also urged banks to provide loan assistance to revive various sectors particularly tourism and cashew industries.
He said the banks should take special care to ensure that those facing foreclosure proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act do not lose their homes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU