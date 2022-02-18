India reports 25,920 new Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours

-
India reported 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 lesser cases than yesterday, with a daily positivity rate of 2.07 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,92,092.
As many as 66,254 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,19,77,238.
The recovery rate in the country is 98.12 per cent.
Meanwhile, 492 patients lost their lives taking the death toll to 5,10,905.
Expanding the testing capacity further, as many as 12,54,893 COVID samples were tested during the past 24 hours while 75,68,51,787 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.76 per cent.
The Ministry said a total of 1,74,64,99,461 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.
The Central government on Wednesday asked all the states and union territories to review and amend or end additional COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic in the country indicates a sustained downward trend.
The Centre further asked all the states and UTs to continue monitoring the trajectory of cases on a daily basis and follow the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
