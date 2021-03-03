Covid-19: Kerala registers 2,765 fresh infections, 15 fatalities

reported 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 10,67,393 and toll to 4,241, while 4,031 people recuperated from the disease, taking the tally to 10,16,515.

Health minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 59,646samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was4.64 per cent.

The state has tested 1,16,50,019samples so far.

According to the release, there are 45,955 people under treatment and 1,98,672under observation out of which 6,933 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 399, followed by Ernakulam (281) and Malappuram (280).

Wayanad reported the lowest number of cases with 83.

"Out of those foundinfected today, 70 reached the state from outside while 2,493contracted the disease from their contacts."



"The source of infection of 181 people are yet to be traced. A total of 21 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.

Four people, who returned from the UK tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected among the UK returnees rose to 98.

There are 358hotspots in the state.