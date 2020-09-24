Covid-19: Kerala sees highest single-day surge of 6,324 cases; toll at 613

-
: Kerala's single
day COVID-19 cases soared to 6,324 on Thursday, the highest so far, as the total infection count crossed the 1.50 lakh mark.
On Wednesday, the state had reported 5376 positive cases.
As the state government increased the sample testing in the last 24 hours to 54,989, the positive cases have crossed 6,000 for the first time.
So far, 26,00,359 samples have been tested
The state's infection tally has touched 1,53,456, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
While 3,168 recovered from the infection today, the active cases are 45,919 and so far 1,07,850 have been discharged after treatment.
The state also reported 21 deaths, which occurred since September 19, due to Covid, taking the toll to 613.
Among the deceased were two men and a woman in their twenties.
"The highest number of cases has been reported from Kozhikode today-883, of whom 820 were infected through contact," Vijayan told reporters here.
According to him, cases in Thiruvananthapuram, continue to rise.Yesterday, of those who had tested positive, 118 were over 60 and 78 children below 15 years, he said.
Malappuram accounted for 763 and Ernakulam 590 cases, while four other districts reported over 400 cases.
Among those who tested positive today, 44 had come from abroad, 226 from other states, while 5949 were infected through contact.
Samples of as many as 105 health workers also returned positive today.
Presently 2,13,318 people are under observation, including 27,120 in hospitals of whom 3,341 were admitted today.
