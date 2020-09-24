Covid-19: AP reaches milestone of 100,000 tests/mn, records 7,855 new cases

: Continuing the downward slide,



Andhra Pradesh registered 7,855 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 8,807 more patients got cured on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh today reached a new milestone of over one lakh tests per million (population), the highest among states, after a total of 53,78,367 samples were screened till date.

Tamil Nadu is far behind with 87,338 TPM.

The overall infection positivity rate stood at 12.17 per cent, against the national average of 8.50 per cent but in terms of recoveries, AP was seven percentage points ahead of the national average of 81.55 per cent.

The state also reported 52 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, according to the latest bulletin.

The overall mortality rate stood at 0.85 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.59 per cent.

The aggregate number of positive cases touched 6,54,385, recoveries 5,79,474 and death toll 5,558 so far, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases declined further to 69,353.

While East Godavari district added more than 1,000 cases, West Godavari, Prakasam and Chittoor reported over 900 new cases each in 24 hours.

Chittoor reported eight new Covid-19 casualties while Anantapuramu and Guntur registered six each.

Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam added five more deaths each while East Godavari had four more fatalities, the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)