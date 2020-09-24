Covid-19: AP reaches milestone of 100,000 tests/mn, records 7,855 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh records 7,228 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 650,000
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: 8,732 new Covid-19 cases, 87 deaths
Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 tally reaches 617,000 with 8,218 additions
AP records 8,943 Covid-19 cases, infection count now over 270,000
About 20% of Andhra Pradesh has developed antibodies for Covid-19: Report
-
: Continuing the downward slide,
Andhra Pradesh registered 7,855 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 8,807 more patients got cured on Thursday.
Andhra Pradesh today reached a new milestone of over one lakh tests per million (population), the highest among states, after a total of 53,78,367 samples were screened till date.
Tamil Nadu is far behind with 87,338 TPM.
The overall infection positivity rate stood at 12.17 per cent, against the national average of 8.50 per cent but in terms of recoveries, AP was seven percentage points ahead of the national average of 81.55 per cent.
The state also reported 52 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, according to the latest bulletin.
The overall mortality rate stood at 0.85 per cent, compared to the national average of 1.59 per cent.
The aggregate number of coronavirus positive cases touched 6,54,385, recoveries 5,79,474 and death toll 5,558 so far, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases declined further to 69,353.
While East Godavari district added more than 1,000 cases, West Godavari, Prakasam and Chittoor reported over 900 new cases each in 24 hours.
Chittoor reported eight new Covid-19 casualties while Anantapuramu and Guntur registered six each.
Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam added five more deaths each while East Godavari had four more fatalities, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU