SoftBank Group offers $19 coronavirus tests to companies, governments

TOKYO (Reuters) - Group Corp said on Thursday it would offer COVID-19 tests to corporations and local governments for 2,000 yen ($19) per person as Chief Executive Masayoshi Son steps up the provision of virus countermeasures.

has conducted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of its staff and has set up a testing centre near Tokyo with initial capacity of 4,000 tests per day.

Other pandemic measures by billionare entrepreneur Son include procuring masks from China's BYD Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Dolan)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)