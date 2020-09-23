Covid-19: Kerala sees biggest single day surge, reports 5,376 fresh cases

: Kerala's COVID-19



cases saw the highest single day surge with 5,376 new cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 1,47,132while the death toll soared to 592 to with 20 deaths.

So far, 1,04,682 have recovered from the infection.

The state reported 5376 positive cases today after 51,200 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister said.

While Thiruvananthapuram recorded 852 cases and Ernakulam 624, in four other districts over 500 COVID cases were detected.

Wayanad had 59 cases, the least and Idukki 79, Vijayan told reporters.

Twenty deaths, which occurred in the past few days, were diagnosed due to the infection, as the toll climbed to 592.

Of the positive cases, 64 had come from abroad, 140 from other states and 4,424 were infected through contact.

Ninety-nine health workers were among those who tested positive Wednesday, Vijayan said.

Following the recovery of 2,951 people from the infection today, 42,786 people are presently undergoing treatment for Covid.

At least 2.12 lakh people are presently under observation, including 26,489 in various hospitals.

So far, 25,45,385 samples have been sent for testing.

