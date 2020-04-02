JUST IN
Covid-19 lockdown: PM tells CMs to focus on testing, tracing, quarantine

PM said it is necessary to ensure availability of separate and dedicated hospital facilities for Covid-19 patients

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter (@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers that to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the focus in the next few weeks.

Interacting with them through video conference, he said it is necessary to ensure availability of separate and dedicated hospital facilities for Covid-19 patients.

Modi told the chief ministers that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends, an official statement said.
First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 17:47 IST

