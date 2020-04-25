Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 394 new cases; Delhi tally crosses 2,500 mark

The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India has reached 24,506, and the overall has soared to 775, according to the Union Ministry of and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Maharashtra, where at least 301 have died from the disease so far, has been the worst hit. In Delhi, which remained the second-most-affected until Gujarat took over with a late surge, the total number of cases crossed the 2,500 mark on Friday. Gujarat now has 2,815 cases in total, including 265 recoveries and 127 deaths. Here is a look at the number of cases and death toll across the nation: Maharashtra: The number of cases in Maharashtra reached 6,817 on Friday, with 394 more testing positive. Eighteen Covid-19 patients died, taking the state's to 301. At least six new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, taking the total tally to 220, including 14 deaths so far in the locality. Meanwhile, 357 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths were reported in Mumbai alone on Friday, taking the total for the city to 4,589 cases and 179 deaths. Delhi: With 138 new coronavirus cases, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases has risen to 2,514 in the capital. Of the tally, 1,604 patients are active coronavirus cases, and a total of 857 patients have been discharged as of Friday. With three fresh fatalities, the tally of those who succumbed to the disease in the city rose to 53. The fresh cases also included an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, posted at the crime branch. So far, more than 21 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. The number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 92, with three new zones added in various areas. ALSO READ: Data story: The march of Covid-19 across India Gujarat: Gujarat saw 191 new coronavirus-positive cases on Friday, taking its tally to 2,815, with 15 more people losing their lives to the dreaded infection/ The state's eath toll now stands at 127. Out of the total tally, 2,394 are active coronavirus cases, 29 patients are on the ventilator and 265 have been cured. Ahmedabad contributed 88 per cent of the state's total number of cases. It was followed by Surat with 6, Vadodara 5, Anand and Panchmahals 3 each, Bhavnagar with 2 and one each in Botad, Gandhinagar and Valsad. Rajasthan: As many as 70 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,034. Out of the total cases, 776 are from Jaipur, 316 from Jodhpur, 144 from Kota, 11 from Tonk, 107 from Bharatpur and 106 from Ajmer, among others. The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus in the state stands at 32 so far. ALSO READ: Covid-19 in numbers: Latest data on cases and deaths in India and globally Tamil Nadu: A total of 72 Covid-19 cases and two new deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The overall number of cases in the state stands at 1,755. In this sourthern state, 752 patients have been cured/discharged, and at least 20 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus. Madhya Pradesh: As many as 1,846 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh to date, of which 92 have lost their lives and 210 have recovered. Indore, the business capital of Madhya Pradesh, has plunged into a major crisis on the coronavirus front. The city has recorded 1,029 cases and 55 deaths so far. In Bhopal, 360 cases and 9 deaths have been reported. Khargone has recorded 10 positive cases and the temple town of Ujjain has recorded 26 cases overnight. ALSO READ: World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway Punjab: Eleven more people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Friday, pushing the total in the state to 298.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported in Patiala, two in Mansa and one each in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar. The total number of active cases now stands at 211. Four patients two from Jalandhar and one each from Sangrur and Hoshiarpur have recovered from the infection. In a major positive development, No new case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh yesterday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory now stands at 27, including 15 cured patients.

Himachal Pradesh: The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 41, including 20 recovered patients, and 14 active cases. Four have migrated out of the state and one person has died due to Covid-19. Bihar: Bihar saw its highest spike in novel coronavirus cases after as many as 53 people were on Friday reported to have tested positive. The state's total number of infections has reached 223, less than a week after crossing the three-digit mark. Of the 38 districts in the state, the pandemic has spread to 20. The total number of samples tested so far is 14,905.

Uttar Pradesh: The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,604 on Friday, with 94 fresh cases being reported in a single day. As many as 206 people have been discharged after treatment and the death count in the state stands at 24. The fresh cases have been reported from 13 districts. As many as 31 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 144. Six more people, including three teenagers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 109. Uttarakhand: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 48. A 40-year-old man from Haldwani in Nainital district has tested positive. He had come in contact with a Covid-19 positive person. Out of a total 48 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state so far, 25 have recovered.