Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 90 new cases; active tally at 778

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%
Delhi logs 498 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate below 1%
-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 90 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 78,75,170, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,816 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.
There are 778 active cases in the state.
A total of 115 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 77,26,576, the department said in a statement.
The COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.
As 24,866 tests were conducted on Sunday, the state's overall test count increased to 7,96,91,111.
Mumbai city reported 35 cases, which took its infection count to 10,57,494. Its death toll of 19,560 did not change as no fresh fatality was reported.
Mumbai division reported 41 cases. With this, the number of total cases in this region rose to 22,32,118, including 39,820 deaths. The region did not report a single death linked to the infection.
Nashik division reported seven new cases, Pune division 33 cases, Kolhapur division four cases, Aurangabad division one case, Nagpur division three cases, while Akola and Latur divisions reported one case each.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 78,75,170; death toll 1,47,816; recoveries 77,26,576; active cases 778; total tests 7,96,91,111.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU