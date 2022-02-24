Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%

-
Delhi on Thursday reported 556 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent and six deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.
The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 50,591 while 618 patients were discharged in a day, the bulletin said.
Delhi's case tally has now increased to 18,58,154 and the death toll is at 26,115.
The city on Wednesday reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths.
On Tuesday, the national capital had reported 498 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death. A day before, it reported 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below the one per cent mark for the first time since December 28.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home-isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.
The number of containment zones has come down to 6,880, according to official figures shared by the health department.
There are 15,294 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 226 (1.48 per cent) of them were occupied.
A total of 158 Covid patients were in hospitals, including 75 on oxygen support. Out of these 69 patients, 16 were on ventilator support.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
