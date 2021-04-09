Covid-19: Man caught with 12 vials of Remdesivir injections in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Project pipeline, ongoing expansion offer revenue visibility for Divi's
Vial, syringe makers push the pedal as Covid-19 vaccine roll-out nears
Bird Flu: 35 crows found dead in Delhi, samples collected for testing
Delhi riots: ED files charge sheet against ex AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain
'Holy warrior' Khadim Hussain Rizvi is dead. But his mass appeal lives on
-
A 22-year-man was caught with a
dozen 12 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in treatment of coronavirus, here, police said on Friday.
The man, Sarfaraz Hussain, was caught by the Crime Branch with the injections at Andheri (East) on Thursday evening, an official said.
According to the official, the Crime Branch laid a trap after getting information abut the man trying to sell the anti-viral drug in the black market.
During a search, the Crime Branch found at least 12 vials of Remdesivir in his possession, he said, adding it was not yet known whom he was going to deliver the injections which were seized.
With Maharashtra witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir injections are in high demand in the state.
On Thursday, the Maharashtra government capped the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU