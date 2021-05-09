Covid-19: Now villages also left to the mercy of God, says Rahul Gandhi

Amid surge of Covid cases in the rural areas, Congress leader on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government for not tackling the situation.

"Shehron ke baad ab gaon bhi parmatma-nirbhar (After cities, villages also left to the mercy of God," he said in a tweet, attaching an image of an Hindi caption reading "Covid-19: Mahamari ki dusri lahar ab gaaon mein barpa rahi hai kehr (Covid-19: The second wave of the pandemic now overwhelming villages)".

Gandhi had earlier tweeted the country doesn't need a new house for the PM but oxygen, attaching photos of people in line for the life-saving gas, and work on the Central Vista.

In another tweet which displayed a graph on the Covid surge and falling vaccinations, he had termed the situation "The Movid pandemic."

India on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 fresh cases in last 24 hours with 4,092 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,22,96,414, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It is the fifth time after May 1 that India has crossed the four-lakh-mark of new cases in last 24 hours.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,22,96,414 with 37,36,648 active cases and a total of 2,42,362 deaths so far.

