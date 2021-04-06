India counting on you: Rahul to voters as 475 constituencies face music

-
ALSO READ
Respecting women as important as revering a goddess: Rahul
BJP president slams Congress leaders over arrest of Arnab Goswami
Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Congress leaders on farmers' issue
Wish to travel with you to know ordeals: Rahul to Puducherry fishermen
Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress MPs' protest march against farm laws
-
With polling taking place for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to cast their vote, saying "India is counting on you".
Polling is taking place for 31 seats in the third of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly elections, while 40 seats are at stake in the final and third phase of the assembly elections in Assam.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting on Tuesday in single-phase assembly elections.
"Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you," Gandhi tweeted.
In a tweet, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "As polling begins in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, I request my sisters and brothers to go out and vote in large numbers and ensure a strong, progressive and prosperous future for themselves."
In a Facebook post, she also urged people in Assam to vote in large numbers and strengthen the democratic process.
"Brothers and sisters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, it is time to exercise your democratic right, Go Vote! for peace and progress," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor