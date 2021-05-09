Andhra Pradesh logs 22,164 new Covid-19 cases, 92 deaths push toll to 8,707

-
: Over 1.05 lakh sample tests
turned out 22,164 fresh cases of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the gross to 12,87,603.
In the 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 18,832 patients had also recovered from the infection while 92 others succumbed in the state, according to the latest bulletin.
The gross recoveries went up to 10,88,264 and toll to 8,707, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases rose to 1,90,632.
East Godavari district reported 2,844 fresh cases, followed by Visakhapatnam with 2,206, Chittoor (2,169), Guntur (2,099) and Anantapuramu (2,039) in 24 hours.
Six districts reported between 1,200 and 1,800 new cases each while two more added close to a 1,000 each.
Guntur district reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, followed by Vizianagaram (11), Visakhapatnam (10), East Godavari (nine), Anantapuramu and West Godavari (eight each), SPS Nellore (seven), Kurnool and Prakasam (six each) and Chittoor, Krishna and Srikakulam (five each in a day).
Kadapa district did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last two days.
