Covid-19: Over 11,000 'super-spreaders' vaccinated in Ahmedabad

More than 11,000 people categorised as 'super-spreaders' have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city so far in a special drive started recently for their inoculation, local civic body said on Tuesday.

'Super-spreaders' are those who transmit an infectious disease to a large number of other people due to the nature of their job.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) recently started a special vaccination drive for 'super-spreaders', like vegetable vendors, grocers, petrol pump staff, barbers, courier and food delivery agents.

A total of 11,013 such people have been inoculated so far as part of the drive, the civic body said in a release.

A centre has been set up in each of the city's seven civic zones to facilitate the vaccination of 'super-spreaders' so that they pose little danger of the spread of the disease to other people, the AMC said.

"To make the vaccination campaign more effective, it was decided to inoculate super-spreaders by running a special drive so that their chances of getting infected from COVID-19 are reduced, since they come in contact with many people due to the nature of their job," it said.

On Monday, a total of 923 such people were vaccinated, including 582 in the age group of 18 to 44 years, and 341 in the 45 years and above category, he said.

Of late, Ahmedabad has seen a sharp drop in the number of cases reported daily.

As per the AMC's COVID-19 bulletin issued on Monday, there were 830 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Ahmedabad has so far reported a total 2,30,660 cases and 3,310 deaths due to the infection. Besides, 2,26,520 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

