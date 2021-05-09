Covid-19: Over 286,000 beneficiaries of age group 18-44 vaccinated on May 8

-
The Union Health Ministry informed that as many as 2,86,800 beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
According to the Union Health ministry, cumulatively, 17,76,540 beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years across 30 states/UTs have been vaccinated.
Cumulatively, with 3,82,405 administered doses, Maharashtra has vaccinated the most beneficiaries between the age bracket of 18 to 44 years.
The total vaccinations across the country have crossed the 16.92 crore mark. The country has administered nearly 18,93,258 vaccine doses Saturday.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,92,98,763.
The total of 16,92,98,763 include 95,39,865 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 64,61,868 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,39,33,627 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 77,21,853 FLWs (2nd dose), and 17,76,540 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose). 5,50,47,203 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 63,72,579 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,36,24,623 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,48,20,605 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
The 'liberalized and accelerated' phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination came into force on May 1. Registration for the newly eligible population groups had commenced on April 28.
