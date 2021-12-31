Covid-19 pandemic: 10 new cases push Nagaland's tally to 32,201

-
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,201 on Friday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, seven more than the previous day, a health official said.
The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last seven days, he said.
The new cases were registered in Dimapur district, the official said.
The sample of a returnee from abroad, who was found to be infected with COVID-19, has tested negative for the Omicron variant, he said.
Nagaland now has 63 active cases, while 30,367 people have recovered from the disease, including four in the last 24 hours, the official said.
Altogether 1,069 patients have migrated to other states to date.
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 94.30 per cent.
