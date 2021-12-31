Over 145 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

-
ALSO READ
From Biden to Putin and Xi, world leaders for Covid-19 vax tech transfer
Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS with stomachache
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
Covid vaccine for children likely to be available by Sep: ICMR-NIV director
Nadda says PM to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, congratulate HP CM for 100% vax
-
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 145 crore on Friday with more than 52 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the day, the Union health ministry said.
The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, it said.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year."
The ministry said India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145 crore (145,09,24,269). As many as 52,29,437 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday.
As many as 49,98,44,248 first doses and 33,35,17,687 second doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across the country since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1, according to ministry data.
Cumulatively, 84,46,46,530 first doses and 60,62,77,739 second doses have been administered, the ministry said.
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it underlined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU