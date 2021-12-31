Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana logs 311 new cases and two deaths

on Friday recorded 311 fresh cases, pushing the total count to 6,81,898 lakh, while the toll rose to 4,027 with two more deaths.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 198, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (32) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 222 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,74,221.

The number of active cases was 3,650.

According to the bulletin, over 36,000 samples were examined today and the total number tested till date was 2.97 crore.

The samples tested per million population werr 7.98 lakh.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent, while the recovery rate 98.87.

