Covid-19 pandemic: 6,015 new cases, 7 more deaths in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,44,075 on Thursday with an addition of 6,015 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,634 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The average positivity rate of the infection was 9.51 per cent in the state, he added. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.



The number of recoveries rose to 10,01,644 after 191 people were discharged from hospitals, while 4,445 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 28,797 active cases. Raipur district reported 2,020 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,69,586, including 3,157 deaths.



The district has 8,253 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 673 cases followed by Korba 520, Bilaspur 459, Raigarh 454, Janjgir-Champa 281, Rajnandgaon 246 and Jashpur 226, among other districts, he said. With 63,221 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,54,79,752, the official said.On Wednesday, the state had reported 5,476 cases and four deaths. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,44,075, new cases 6,015, death toll 13,634, recovered 10,01,644, active cases 28,797, today tests 63,221, total tests 1,54,79,752.

