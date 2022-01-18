Covid-19 pandemic: 8 deaths and 8,388 fresh cases in Haryana

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Haryana coronavirus update: 3 Covid-19 deaths, 31 fresh cases in state
Haryana coronavirus update: 26 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Rising trend of Covid cases continues in Haryana with 7,591 new infections
Covid-19: No physical classes in Haryana schools, colleges till Jan 26
-
Eight more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as 8,388 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 8,64,490, according to a Health Department bulletin.
So far, 10,124 people have died from the infection in the state.
The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 3,141 fresh cases.
Faridabad (1,136), Karnal (484), Panchkula (416), Sonipat (326), Ambala (437) and Yamunanagar (298) were among other districts affected by the surge in cases.
While two fatalities were reported from Yamunanagar district, Hisar, Sonipat, Karnal, Panipat, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts reported a fatality each, as per the bulletin.
The recovery rate was 92.20 per cent, the bulletin said, while the cumulative recoveries so far after the outbreak of the pandemic are 7,97,066.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU