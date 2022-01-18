Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports highest single day spike of 8,072 cases

-
-
Assam on Tuesday reported 8,072 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic, pushing the tally to 6,61,789, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.
The minister said 16 more fatalities due to the disease were reported on Tuesday, five more than the previous day's figure, taking the death toll to 6,233.
The state had registered 6,982 infections on Monday, which held the record for the highest single day spike for one day.
The new cases were detected from 63,944 sample tests conducted on Tuesday, Mahanta said.
The positivity rate has gone up to 12.62 per cent from 10.75 per cent on Monday.
Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the city of Guwahati, also recorded its highest single day increase as 1,996 infections were detected during the day, Mahanta said.
