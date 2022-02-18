Covid-19 pandemic: Andhra Pradesh reports 495 fresh cases in last 24 hours

-
-
Andhra Pradesh reported 495 fresh cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.
According to the latest bulletin, 1,543 infected persons got cured and one died.
There were 23,15,525 positive cases, 22,92,396 recoveries and 14,708 deaths till date.
The active caseload decreased to 8,421, the bulletin added.
East Godavari district reported 106, West Godavari 99, Krishna 77 and Visakhapatnam 55 fresh cases.
Four districts registered between 15 and 40 each and the remaining five less than 10 fresh cases each.
Chittoor district reported the one death.
