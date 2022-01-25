Covid-19 pandemic: Assam logs 5,902 new cases, 18 more deaths

-
-
Assam on Monday registered more than a 2.5-fold jump in fresh COVID-19 cases over the previous day's count as 5,902 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the tally to 6,98,713, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.
Eighteen more people succumbed to the infection during the day, as against 13 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.
The state's positivity rate, however, decreased to 10.44 per cent as 56,519 samples were tested for COVID-19, the daily media bulletin said.
Assam had recorded 2,277 cases and 12.57 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 18,117 samples on Sunday.
Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported 1,044 fresh cases against 771 infections on the previous day.
The NHM bulletin said 5,625 people recovered from the disease during the day.
In Assam, 6,46,972 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.
The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has gone up to 7,666, including 1,347 with co-morbidities, NHM said.
Currently, the state has 44,075 active coronavirus cases.
Out of the new cases, 1,044 were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 314 in Dibrugarh, 293 in Jorhat, and 267 in Golaghat.
The overall positivity rate in the state stands at 2.53 per cent against total testing of 2,76,11,266 samples so far.
The NHM bulletin said 4,08,35,211 doses of vaccines have been administered thus far in the state.
