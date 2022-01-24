Covid-19: Tamil Nadu records 30,215 positive cases, 46 deaths in 24 hours

recorded 30,215 cases in the last 24 hours that was slightly lower than 30,580 infections added to its registry on January 23 but the fatalities rose to 46 - about six more than that recorded the previous day.

The toll so far has mounted to 37, 264. With a total of 31,64,205 people testing positive till date, the number of active cases, including those in isolation, rose to 2,06,484, according to a bulletin from the State Health Department on Monday. Passengers who returned by road from Andhra Pradesh were five in number, and Karnataka and Tripura one 1 each, all added to 30,215 fresh infections today, the bulletin said.

With 24,639 COVID-19 positive patients getting discharged following



treatment today, the total recoveries increased to 29,20,457 till date.

New infections, which peaked to 30,744 on January 22, saw a marginal decline to 30,580 on Sunday and to 30,215 cases today. Among the districts, Chennai continued to witness 6,296 fresh cases albeit a slender decline from 6,383 cases the previous day. The State capital also recorded the maximum deaths of 17 today.

Next to Chennai, Coimbatore recorded the highest number of cases at 3,786 followed by Chengalpattu 1,742, Tiruppur 1,504, Kanyakumari 1,236, Erode 1,199, Thanjavur 1,117 and Salem 1,089 cases. Mayiladuthurai saw the lowest number of 88 infections. Eleven districts reported more than 500 cases while six other districts recorded cases below 200.

With 7,418 getting discharged today, Chennai's net recoveries increased to 6,37,042 and the fatalities increased to 8,832. The metro accounted for 6,98,616 positive cases while the active cases remain at 52,742.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhavan here has decided to postpone hosting the At Home reception on the Republic Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A communique from Raj Bhavan said the reception would be hosted in due course once the situation improved. Governor R N Ravi urged the people of to follow the COVID-19 protocol and government instructions on safety, the release added.

The government too directed the district collectors not to conduct Grama Sabha meetings on January 26 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. On behalf of the government, the director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department asked the Collectors to ensure the village panchayats did not convene any meeting on that day.

