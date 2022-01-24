Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 4,509 new cases and 19 deaths

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 11,00,218 on Monday with an addition of 4,509 fresh cases, while the death toll shot up to 13,746 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The state's positivity rate dropped below 10 per cent to 9.88 per cent, he said. The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested. The number of recoveries reached 10,55,398 after 251 people were discharged from hospitals, while 5,155 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said. The state now has 31,074 active cases. On Sunday, the state had reported 3,841 cases and a positivity rate of 14.03 per cent. Raipur district reported 957 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,84,995, including 3,182 deaths. The district has 7,536 active cases, the official said. Durg recorded 710 cases followed by Rajnandgaon 337, Janjgir-Champa 321, Raigarh 197, Kanker 175, Bastar 169, Bilaspur 168 and Korba 165, among other districts, he said. With 45,626 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,59,92,877, the official said. Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,00,218, new cases 4,509, death toll 13,746, recovered 10,55,398, active cases 31,074, total tests 1,59,92,877.

