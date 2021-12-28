Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 103 new cases, two deaths

-
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,20,237 as 103 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,158, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The two COVID-19 deaths were reported from Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.
NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.
The 103 cases were detected out of 33,129 samples tested with a test positivity rate of 0.31 per cent, the bulletin said.
Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest of 51 new cases followed by Jorhat (10), Dibrugarh (eight), and Sonitpur (six).
The state had reported 53 coronavirus cases on Sunday against the testing of 9,746 samples.
Currently, the state has 741 active COVID-19 cases.
The overall COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 2.34 per cent against testing of 2,65,17,143 samples so far.
In Assam, 6,11,991 people have thus far recovered from COVID-19, including 88 during the day.
The NHM said a total of 3,71,10,429 doses of vaccines have been administered.
