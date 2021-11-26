Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 142 positive cases, five deaths

-
ALSO READ
Govt forms panel to draw framework for implementation of Assam Accord
Assam declares 3-day mourning to honour cops killed in border clash
Sarbananda Sonowal will be given new responsibility by BJP: Assam CM
BJP will continue to induct people from other parties, says Assam CM
Assam's jailed MLA Akhil Gogoi acquitted of all charges by special court
-
Assam recorded 142 new COVID-19 infections and five fresh fatalities on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 6,16, 137, a National Health Mission bulletin said.
The number of coronavirus cases registered during the day was 72 less than Wednesday.
With the detection of 142 COVID-19 patients against the testing of 32,597 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.
The overall positivity rate stands at 2.41 per cent against the total testing of 2,55,93,387 samples so far.
The new cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan (60), Sivasagar (11), Barpeta (10) and
Lakhimpur (eight).
The number of people who succumbed to the infection on Thursday was three more than the previous day.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,086 with five more people succumbing to the disease on Thursday.
The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.
Currently, the state has a total of 1,488 active cases.
A total of 6,07,216 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 245 on Thursday.
The cumulative beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state is 3,23,41,181.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU