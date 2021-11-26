Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports 142 positive cases, five deaths

Assam recorded 142 new COVID-19 infections and five fresh fatalities on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 6,16, 137, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

The number of cases registered during the day was 72 less than Wednesday.

With the detection of 142 COVID-19 patients against the testing of 32,597 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent for the day, the bulletin said.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.41 per cent against the total testing of 2,55,93,387 samples so far.

The new cases were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan (60), Sivasagar (11), Barpeta (10) and



Lakhimpur (eight).

The number of people who succumbed to the infection on Thursday was three more than the previous day.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 6,086 with five more people succumbing to the disease on Thursday.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Currently, the state has a total of 1,488 active cases.

A total of 6,07,216 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 245 on Thursday.

The cumulative beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state is 3,23,41,181.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)