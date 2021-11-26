Gujarat records 31 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 315

-
Gujarat registered 31 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 8,27,327, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the Health Department said.
A release by the department said the state's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,092. The tally of recoveries rose to 8,16,920 after 32 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the release said. The state now has 315 active cases of coronavirus, of which 6 patients are on ventilators. As many as 7.89 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible people so far in Gujarat, of which 5.16 lakh shots were given during the day, the department said. No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release. Of the total 10,655 people found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, 10,650 have recovered, four died and one patient is under treatment, said the release. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,327, new cases 31, deaths 10,092 discharged 8,16,920, active cases 315, people tested so far - figures not released.
