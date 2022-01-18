Eighty-nine new cases push Nagaland's Covid-19 tally to 33,053

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,053 on Tuesday as 89 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The state had reported 48 infections on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 703 as no patient succumbed to the disease for the 11th consecutive day.

now has 454 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,624 people have recuperated from the disease, including 104 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has marginally improved to 92.69 per cent from 92.59 per cent on Monday, the official said.

Altogether 1,272 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date.

As many as 24,033 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have been inoculated in the state till Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state has reached 13,74,110, the official said.

