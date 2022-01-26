Covid-19 pandemic: Bihar reports 2,362 new cases, four more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Bihar reports 1,659 new Covid cases, highest single day spike in 6 months
Spike in Covid-19 cases in China caused by Delta variant: officials
Maharashtra logs sharp spike in Covid-19 cases at 18,466, Mumbai at 10,860
Antibodies from Covid's original strain don't bind to variants: Study
Antibodies from original Covid strain may not help fight variants
-
Bihar reported 2,362 new COVID 19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 since the previous day, though the active caseload remained on the decline as the number of those recovering from the disease exceeded fresh infections, a health department official said.
Four COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,197, he said.
All the deceased either suffered from co-morbidities or were old, the official said.
The day's tally was perceptibly higher than Monday's count of 1,821. The districts reporting the high number of cases were Patna (284), Purnea (253) and Samastipur (206).
The fresh infections raised the total caseload to 8,15,705.
At least 2,420 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, the official said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 96.69 per cent. The active caseload was at 14,770, slightly lower than the previous day's 14,832.
The positivity rate, which had crossed 3.5 per cent a fortnight ago, came down to 1.57 per cent.
Also, very few patients seem to be having severe symptoms as 14,448 of them are recuperating in home isolation.
The infection of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in 67 samples.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU