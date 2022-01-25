Covid-19 pandemic: UP reports 15 more deaths, over 11,500 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Naidu calls for sense of urgency in dealing with new surge in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh sees 17 coronavirus deaths, over 11,000 new cases
2 to 4 mn Israelis to be infected with Covid amid Omicron spread: PM
WHO Europe urges caution during holidays amid double coronavirus surge
The 2 P's that led to political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh as poll approach
-
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,088 on Tuesday with 15 more fatalities, while the infection tally reached 19,69,368 following detection of 11,583 new cases, officials said.
Of the 15 deaths, two each were reported from Ghaziabad and Moradabad, they said.
In the last 24 hours, 18,875 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far in the state to 18,59,717.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 86,563, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU