Covid-19 pandemic: UP reports 15 more deaths, over 11,500 new cases

Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,088 on Tuesday with 15 more fatalities, while the infection tally reached 19,69,368 following detection of 11,583 new cases, officials said.

Of the 15 deaths, two each were reported from Ghaziabad and Moradabad, they said.

In the last 24 hours, 18,875 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries so far in the state to 18,59,717.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 86,563, they said.

