Maharashtra logs sharp rise in Covid deaths at 86; 33,914 cases recorded

on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new cases, including 13 of the variant, and a sharp jump in deaths at 86, the state department said.

The daily figure is a jump of 5,628 from 28,286 cases registered a day ago. On Monday, the state had recorded 36 deaths linked to the infection. The department said 30,500 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 71,20,436. The recovery rate in the state is 94.07 per cent. Currently, 16,20,371 people are in home quarantine and another 3,358 in institutional quarantine, it said in a bulletin. "Today, 13 patients with the infection have been reported in the state. All these cases have been reported by B J Medical College (where swab samples were sent for genome sequencing)," it said. Of these 13 cases, 12 were reported from from Pune city and one from its adjoining industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

