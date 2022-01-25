Maharashtra logs sharp rise in Covid deaths at 86; 33,914 cases recorded

-
ALSO READ
UK sees record highest daily Covid cases at 78,610 amid Omicron spread
Maharashtra logs 26,538 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 797
US sets grim new record for daily Covid-19 cases amid Omicron surge
Myanmar reports 152 new Covid-19 cases, daily positivity rate at 1.32%
UK reports more than 190,000 daily Covid-19 cases as tally nears 14 mn
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 33,914 new coronavirus cases, including 13 of the Omicron variant, and a sharp jump in deaths at 86, the state health department said.
The daily figure is a jump of 5,628 from 28,286 coronavirus cases registered a day ago. On Monday, the state had recorded 36 deaths linked to the infection. The department said 30,500 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 71,20,436. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 94.07 per cent. Currently, 16,20,371 people are in home quarantine and another 3,358 in institutional quarantine, it said in a bulletin. "Today, 13 patients with the Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All these cases have been reported by B J Medical College (where swab samples were sent for genome sequencing)," it said. Of these 13 Omicron cases, 12 were reported from from Pune city and one from its adjoining industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU